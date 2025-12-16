Using Excel's Data Analysis Toolpak for regression analysis provides a streamlined way to explore relationships between variables such as absence count and GPA. To begin, access the regression feature via the Data menu, ensuring your data is organized vertically with no blank cells. Input the dependent variable (GPA) as the y-range and the independent variable (absence count) as the x-range, making sure to check the "Labels" option if your data includes headers.

Confidence intervals can be customized, with 95% as the default. For specific needs, such as a 90% confidence interval for the slope (β), adjust the confidence level accordingly. Output options allow the regression results to appear in a new worksheet, helping maintain organization. Enabling residual plots and line fit plots offers visual insights into the model's fit and the relationship between variables.

Interpreting the residual plot is crucial; a random scatter of residuals around zero without a discernible pattern indicates a good linear fit. The line fit plot visually confirms the direction of correlation—in this case, a negative linear correlation where GPA decreases as absence count increases.

The correlation coefficient, denoted as r, measures the strength and direction of the linear relationship. Excel's output shows the magnitude as a positive value (Multiple R), so if the correlation is negative, manually assign the negative sign. For example, an r value of approximately -0.77 indicates a strong negative linear correlation.

The coefficient of determination, r², quantifies the proportion of variance in the dependent variable explained by the independent variable. An r² of about 0.595 means roughly 59.5% of the variation in GPA is explained by absence count.

The standard error of the estimate, found in the regression output, measures the average distance that the observed values fall from the regression line, useful for constructing prediction intervals.

The regression equation is derived from the coefficients table, where the intercept represents the predicted value of GPA when absence count is zero, and the slope indicates the change in GPA for each additional absence. For instance, the equation

\(y = -0.05x + 3.76\)

shows that GPA decreases by 0.05 for each additional absence.

Confidence intervals for the slope provide a range of plausible values for the population parameter β. A 90% confidence interval might be from approximately -0.06 to -0.033, indicating with 90% confidence that the true slope lies within this range.

Hypothesis testing for the slope involves evaluating the test statistic (t-score) and the p-value. A t-statistic of about -5.42 and a p-value of \$2.62 \times 10^{-5}$, which is less than common significance levels (0.10, 0.05, 0.01), leads to rejecting the null hypothesis that β equals zero. This rejection confirms a statistically significant linear correlation between absence count and GPA.

Overall, Excel's Data Analysis Toolpak regression output efficiently provides key statistics and visualizations to assess linear relationships, interpret correlation strength, determine explanatory power, and conduct hypothesis tests, making it an invaluable tool for data-driven decision-making.