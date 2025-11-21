Performing a chi-square test of independence in Excel involves several key steps that streamline the process of determining whether two categorical variables are related. For example, consider a store investigating if customer membership status (member or non-member) is independent of the purchase method (online, phone, or in-store). This test begins by formulating hypotheses: the null hypothesis states that the variables are independent, while the alternative hypothesis claims they are dependent.

To conduct the test, start by organizing the observed frequencies into a contingency table. If row and column totals are not provided, use Excel’s =SUM() function to calculate these totals efficiently. For instance, summing the values in each purchase method column or membership status row helps establish the marginal totals, which are essential for calculating expected frequencies.

Expected values for each cell in the contingency table are computed using the formula:

\[\text{Expected value} = \frac{(\text{Row total}) \times (\text{Column total})}{\text{Grand total}}\]

This calculation reflects the frequency expected if the two variables were truly independent. It is common for expected values to be decimal numbers, which is perfectly acceptable in chi-square tests.

Once the expected values are organized in a separate table, Excel’s =CHISQ.TEST() function can be used to find the p-value. This function requires two inputs: the range of observed frequencies and the range of expected frequencies. The resulting p-value indicates the probability of observing the data assuming the null hypothesis is true.

Comparing the p-value to the significance level (commonly α = 0.05) guides the conclusion. If the p-value is greater than α, as in the example where it was approximately 0.9, we fail to reject the null hypothesis, suggesting no sufficient evidence to claim dependence between membership status and purchase method.

It is important to note that the computational steps for chi-square tests of independence and homogeneity are identical; only the interpretation and wording of hypotheses differ. Mastery of these Excel techniques enables efficient analysis of categorical data relationships, enhancing decision-making based on statistical evidence.