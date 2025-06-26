The hypergeometric distribution is a statistical model used when the trials are dependent, meaning the outcome of one trial affects the outcomes of subsequent trials. This contrasts with the binomial distribution, where trials are independent and the probability of success remains constant. In the hypergeometric scenario, we draw items from a finite population without replacement, which alters the composition of the population with each draw.

To illustrate, consider an example where we draw marbles from a bag containing two red and four blue marbles. We want to determine the probability of drawing exactly one red marble in three draws, both with and without replacement. In the case of drawing with replacement, each draw is independent, and the probability of success remains constant at 2 out of 6 (or 1/3). This situation meets the criteria for the binomial distribution.

However, when drawing without replacement, the probability changes with each draw. The hypergeometric distribution is used here, defined by the following parameters:

n : the number of draws (in this case, 3)

R : the number of successes in the population (2 red marbles)

N: the total number of items in the population (6 marbles)

The formula for calculating hypergeometric probabilities is given by:

\[P(X = x) = \frac{{\binom{R}{x} \cdot \binom{N - R}{n - x}}}{{\binom{N}{n}}}\]

In this formula, \(\binom{R}{x}\) represents the number of ways to choose x successes from R successes, while \(\binom{N - R}{n - x}\) represents the number of ways to choose the remaining draws from the failures. The denominator \(\binom{N}{n}\) accounts for the total ways to choose n items from N.

For our example, to find the probability of drawing exactly one red marble, we substitute into the formula:

\[P(X = 1) = \frac{{\binom{2}{1} \cdot \binom{4}{2}}}{{\binom{6}{3}}}\]

Calculating each term, we find:

\(\binom{2}{1} = 2\)

\(\binom{4}{2} = 6\)

\(\binom{6}{3} = 20\)

Thus, the probability becomes:

\[P(X = 1) = \frac{{2 \cdot 6}}{{20}} = \frac{12}{20} = \frac{3}{5}\]

This means the probability of drawing exactly one red marble in three draws without replacement is \(\frac{3}{5}\). Understanding the hypergeometric distribution is crucial for scenarios where the independence of trials cannot be assumed, allowing for accurate probability calculations in dependent situations.