In hypothesis testing, critical values serve as thresholds that distinguish between expected test statistics and unusual ones, providing an alternative to the p-value method. Both approaches involve comparing a test statistic to a benchmark, but while the p-value method compares the p-value to the significance level (α), the critical value method compares the test statistic directly to critical values derived from α.

To find critical values, start with the significance level α, which represents the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true. For a left-tailed test, the critical value corresponds to the z-score where the left tail area equals α. For example, with α = 0.05, the critical value is approximately \(-1.64\). If the test statistic falls below this critical value, it lies in the rejection region, leading to rejection of the null hypothesis.

In a right-tailed test, the critical value is the z-score where the right tail area equals α. Using the same α = 0.05, the critical value is about \$1.64\(. The rejection region is the area to the right of this critical value. If the test statistic exceeds \)1.64\(, the null hypothesis is rejected; otherwise, it is not.

For two-tailed tests, the significance level α is split equally between the two tails, so each tail has an area of \)\frac{\alpha}{2}\(. With α = 0.05, each tail has an area of 0.025. The critical values are the z-scores corresponding to these tail areas, approximately \)-1.96\( and \)1.96\(. The rejection regions are the areas beyond these critical values on both tails. If the test statistic lies outside the interval \)[-1.96, 1.96]$, the null hypothesis is rejected; if it lies within, the null hypothesis is not rejected.

This method emphasizes understanding the rejection region, which is the set of values for the test statistic that would lead to rejecting the null hypothesis. By comparing the test statistic to the critical value(s), one can determine whether the observed data is sufficiently unusual under the null hypothesis to warrant rejection.

Overall, using critical values in hypothesis testing reinforces the connection between significance levels, tail probabilities, and decision-making in statistical inference. It provides a clear, visualizable criterion for hypothesis testing that complements the p-value approach, enhancing comprehension of statistical evidence and decision thresholds.