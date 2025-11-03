Performing a hypothesis test for a population mean when the population standard deviation (σ) is known can be efficiently done using Excel’s Z.TEST function. This function streamlines the process by directly calculating the p-value from the sample data, eliminating the need to manually compute the test statistic first. This approach is particularly useful for testing claims about a population mean with a known σ.

Consider a scenario where a call center wants to verify if their average customer satisfaction rating exceeds the advertised rating of 7.75 out of 10. They collect a random sample of 30 calls, with a known population standard deviation σ = 0.67, and set a significance level α = 0.05 for the hypothesis test.

The first step is to establish the hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) assumes the population mean μ equals the advertised rating, so H₀: μ = 7.75 . The alternative hypothesis (H₁), reflecting the call center’s claim, is that the mean is greater than 7.75, so H₁: μ > 7.75 . Since the alternative hypothesis is one-sided and greater than, the p-value corresponds to the right tail of the normal distribution.

Using Excel’s Z.TEST function, the syntax is =Z.TEST(array, x, sigma) , where array is the sample data, x is the hypothesized population mean, and sigma is the known population standard deviation. For this example, inputting the sample data, 7.75 for x , and 0.67 for σ yields a p-value approximately equal to 0.00002.

Since the p-value is significantly less than the significance level α = 0.05, we reject the null hypothesis. This indicates strong statistical evidence supporting the claim that the average customer satisfaction rating is greater than 7.75.

This method highlights the importance of understanding hypothesis testing concepts such as null and alternative hypotheses, significance levels, and p-values. It also demonstrates how leveraging statistical software functions like Excel’s Z.TEST can simplify and expedite the testing process, especially when the population standard deviation is known.

In summary, when conducting a hypothesis test for a population mean with a known σ, clearly define your hypotheses, use the appropriate Excel function to find the p-value directly, and compare it to your chosen α to make an informed conclusion about the population mean.