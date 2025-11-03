Performing a hypothesis test for a population proportion in Excel involves a systematic approach that includes writing hypotheses, calculating the test statistic, determining the p-value, and drawing a conclusion. Suppose a town surveys 30 citizens to estimate the proportion of voters needing an absentee ballot, with a previous election proportion of 25%. The town suspects the current proportion might be less than 25%, prompting a hypothesis test at a significance level of α = 0.05.

First, the null hypothesis (H₀) states that the population proportion p equals 0.25, while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) claims that p is less than 0.25. To analyze the survey data, Excel’s COUNTIF function efficiently counts the number of "yes" responses, representing citizens needing absentee ballots. For example, if there are 4 "yes" responses out of 30, the sample size n is 30, and the sample proportion p̂ is calculated as \(p̂ = \frac{4}{30} \approx 0.133\).

The test statistic, or z-score, is computed using the formula:

\[ z = \frac{p̂ - p}{\sqrt{\frac{p(1-p)}{n}}} \]

where p is the claimed population proportion (0.25), p̂ is the sample proportion, and n is the sample size. In Excel, this formula can be entered carefully to ensure accuracy, using cell references for each value and the SQRT function for the square root.

Once the z-score is obtained (e.g., approximately -1.48), the next step is to find the p-value, which represents the probability of observing a test statistic as extreme as the one calculated, assuming the null hypothesis is true. Since the alternative hypothesis is one-sided (less than), the p-value corresponds to the left-tail probability of the standard normal distribution. Excel’s NORM.S.DIST function calculates this cumulative probability:

\[ \text{p-value} = \text{NORM.S.DIST}(z, \text{TRUE}) \]

For a z-score of -1.48, the p-value is approximately 0.07.

Comparing the p-value to the significance level α = 0.05 determines the conclusion. Because 0.07 > 0.05, there is insufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis. This means the data do not support the claim that the proportion of voters needing absentee ballots is less than 25%. Understanding this process enhances skills in statistical inference, hypothesis testing, and the practical use of Excel functions for data analysis.