Testing claims about population means can be effectively done using either hypothesis testing or confidence intervals, as both methods lead to the same conclusion when applied correctly. When constructing a confidence interval for the population mean, the key is to check whether the claimed value lies within this interval. If the claimed value is outside the confidence interval, it indicates that the null hypothesis would be rejected in a corresponding hypothesis test, suggesting the claim is unlikely to be true.

For example, when creating a 95% confidence interval for the population mean μ, the significance level α is calculated as \(α = 1 - 0.95 = 0.05\). The critical value, denoted as \(z_{\frac{α}{2}}\), corresponds to the z-score that captures the middle 95% of the standard normal distribution, which is approximately 1.96. The confidence interval is then constructed using the formula:

\[\bar{x} \pm z_{\frac{α}{2}} \times \frac{σ}{\sqrt{n}}\]

where \(\bar{x}\) is the sample mean, \(σ\) is the population standard deviation, and \(n\) is the sample size. The term \(z_{\frac{α}{2}} \times \frac{σ}{\sqrt{n}}\) represents the margin of error, which quantifies the range of uncertainty around the sample mean.

In a practical scenario, if the sample mean \(\bar{x}\) is 10, \(σ\) is 2, and \(n\) is 36, the margin of error is calculated as:

\[1.96 \times \frac{2}{\sqrt{36}} = 1.96 \times \frac{2}{6} = 1.96 \times 0.3333 \approx 0.65\]

This results in a confidence interval from \$10 - 0.65 = 9.35\( to \)10 + 0.65 = 10.65\(. If the claimed population mean, say 11, lies outside this interval, it suggests rejecting the null hypothesis that \)μ = 11\(.

Performing a two-tailed hypothesis test with the null hypothesis \)H_0: μ = 11\( and alternative hypothesis \)H_a: μ

eq 11\( involves calculating the test statistic using the z-score formula:

\[z = \frac{\bar{x} - μ_0}{\frac{σ}{\sqrt{n}}}\]

Substituting the values gives:

\[z = \frac{10 - 11}{\frac{2}{\sqrt{36}}} = \frac{-1}{\frac{2}{6}} = \frac{-1}{0.3333} = -3\]

The critical values for a 5% significance level in a two-tailed test are \)-1.96\( and \)1.96\(. Since the calculated z-score of -3 falls in the rejection region (less than -1.96), the null hypothesis is rejected, confirming the conclusion drawn from the confidence interval.

For one-tailed tests, the interpretation of confidence intervals adjusts accordingly. In a left-tailed test, the null hypothesis is rejected if the claimed value is entirely above the confidence interval, while in a right-tailed test, rejection occurs if the claimed value is entirely below the confidence interval.

It is important to note that while confidence intervals and hypothesis tests align well for population means (\)μ\() when the population standard deviation (\)σ\() is known, caution is needed when testing claims about population proportions (\)p$). Confidence intervals for proportions may not always provide the same clarity or reliability in hypothesis testing contexts.

Understanding the interplay between confidence intervals and hypothesis testing enhances the ability to make informed decisions about population parameters, reinforcing the foundational concepts of inferential statistics.