Testing a claim about a population variance, denoted as σ², involves a hypothesis test that uses the chi-square (χ²) distribution. This process follows the familiar steps of hypothesis testing but requires a specific test statistic formula tailored for variance. For example, consider a scenario where a cereal packaging line requires the fill weight variance to be no greater than 0.25 grams squared. A sample of 30 boxes yields a sample variance of 0.31 grams squared, and the goal is to test if the population variance exceeds 0.25 at a significance level of α = 0.1, assuming the fill weights are normally distributed.

The first step is to establish the hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the population variance equals the specified value: \(H_0: \sigma^2 = 0.25\). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) reflects the claim to be tested, which in this case is that the variance is greater than 0.25: \(H_1: \sigma^2 > 0.25\).

Next, the test statistic is calculated using the formula:

\[\chi^2 = \frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\sigma_0^2}\]

where n is the sample size, s² is the sample variance, and \(\sigma_0^2\) is the hypothesized population variance under the null hypothesis. For the example, with \(n = 30\), \(s^2 = 0.31\), and \(\sigma_0^2 = 0.25\), the test statistic is:

\[\chi^2 = \frac{(30 - 1) \times 0.31}{0.25} = \frac{29 \times 0.31}{0.25} \approx 44.59\]

The degrees of freedom for this test are \(df = n - 1 = 29\). Since the alternative hypothesis is one-sided (greater than), the p-value corresponds to the right-tail probability of the chi-square distribution with 29 degrees of freedom at the calculated test statistic value. Using chi-square tables or technology, the p-value is approximately 0.032.

Comparing the p-value to the significance level, \$0.032 < 0.1$, leads to rejecting the null hypothesis. This indicates sufficient evidence to support the claim that the population variance exceeds 0.25 grams squared.

It is essential to verify the assumptions underlying this test: the sample must be random, and the data should be normally distributed. In this example, the sample is assumed random, and the problem states the fill weights are normally distributed, satisfying these conditions. Meeting these assumptions ensures the validity of the chi-square test for variance.

Understanding how to perform hypothesis tests for population variance expands statistical inference beyond means and proportions, allowing for comprehensive analysis of variability within populations. Mastery of this method involves recognizing when to apply the chi-square distribution, correctly formulating hypotheses, calculating the test statistic, and interpreting results within the context of the problem.