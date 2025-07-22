Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval [a, b], then the integral of f from a to b can be computed using F. This theorem allows us to evaluate the derivative of an integral function, which is essential for solving the given problem. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Differentiation Under the Integral Sign Differentiation under the integral sign is a technique that allows us to differentiate an integral with respect to a parameter. In this case, we differentiate the integral of cos(t²) with respect to x, treating the limits of integration as constants. This method is crucial for evaluating the derivative of the given integral expression. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials