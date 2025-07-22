Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus connects differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval [a, b], then the integral of f from a to b can be computed as F(b) - F(a). This theorem also implies that if H(x) is defined as an integral of a function, then H'(x) can be found by evaluating the integrand at the upper limit of integration. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Differentiation of an Integral Function When differentiating a function defined by an integral, such as H(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, the derivative H'(x) can be computed using the integrand evaluated at the upper limit. Specifically, H'(x) = f(x), provided that f is continuous on the interval. This principle simplifies the process of finding derivatives of integral-defined functions. Recommended video: 04:22 04:22 Integrals Resulting in Basic Trig Functions Example 1