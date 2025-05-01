Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
For the curve y = 1 + 40x^3 - 3x^5, at which point does the tangent line have the largest slope?
A
x = 0
B
x = 2
C
x = 4
D
x = -4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To find the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve, calculate the derivative of the given function y = 1 + 40x^3 - 3x^5. The derivative, y', represents the slope of the tangent line.
Step 2: Differentiate the function y = 1 + 40x^3 - 3x^5 term by term. Using the power rule (d/dx[x^n] = n*x^(n-1)), the derivative is y' = 120x^2 - 15x^4.
Step 3: To find where the slope is largest, identify the critical points of y' by setting its derivative (y'') equal to zero. Compute the second derivative y'' = d/dx[120x^2 - 15x^4], which is y'' = 240x - 60x^3.
Step 4: Solve the equation y'' = 240x - 60x^3 = 0 to find the critical points. Factorize the equation: 60x(4 - x^2) = 0, which gives x = 0, x = 2, and x = -2.
Step 5: Evaluate y' at the given points (x = 0, x = 2, x = 4, x = -4) to determine which point yields the largest slope. Compare the values of y' at these points to identify the maximum slope.
