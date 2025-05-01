Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Consider the function q(x) = 54x^4 + 125x. What are the critical numbers of q(x)?
A
x = -rac{125}{216},ext{ }x = 0
B
x = 0
C
x = 0,ext{ }x = 1
D
x = -rac{125}{54},ext{ }x = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall that critical numbers occur where the derivative of the function is zero or undefined. Start by finding the derivative of q(x). The function is q(x) = 54x^4 + 125x. Use the power rule to differentiate each term.
Step 2: Apply the power rule to differentiate 54x^4, which gives 216x^3. Similarly, differentiate 125x, which gives 125. The derivative of q(x) is q'(x) = 216x^3 + 125.
Step 3: Set the derivative equal to zero to find the critical numbers. Solve the equation 216x^3 + 125 = 0.
Step 4: Rearrange the equation to isolate x^3. Subtract 125 from both sides to get 216x^3 = -125. Then divide both sides by 216 to get x^3 = -125/216.
Step 5: Solve for x by taking the cube root of both sides. This gives x = -∛(125/216). Additionally, check if x = 0 is a critical number by substituting it into q'(x). Since q'(0) = 125, x = 0 is not a critical number.
