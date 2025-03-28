Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental concept in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If you have a function y = g(f(x)), the derivative dy/dx is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function g with respect to the inner function f, g'(f(x)), by the derivative of the inner function f with respect to x, f'(x). This rule is essential for finding dr/dt when r is a function of f(t). Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used when a function is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, r is given as a function of f(t), and we need to differentiate r with respect to t. By applying implicit differentiation, we can find dr/dt by differentiating both sides of the equation r = sin(f(t)) with respect to t, using the chain rule. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative