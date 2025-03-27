Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
8:16 minutes
Problem 3.6.29
Textbook Question
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (4x + 3)⁴(x + 1)⁻³
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function as a product of two functions: \( u(x) = (4x + 3)^4 \) and \( v(x) = (x + 1)^{-3} \). We will use the product rule for differentiation, which states that if \( y = u(x) \cdot v(x) \), then \( y' = u'(x) \cdot v(x) + u(x) \cdot v'(x) \).
Differentiate \( u(x) = (4x + 3)^4 \) using the chain rule. Let \( z = 4x + 3 \), then \( u(x) = z^4 \). The derivative \( u'(x) = 4z^3 \cdot \frac{d}{dx}(4x + 3) \). Since \( \frac{d}{dx}(4x + 3) = 4 \), we have \( u'(x) = 16(4x + 3)^3 \).
Differentiate \( v(x) = (x + 1)^{-3} \) using the power rule. The derivative \( v'(x) = -3(x + 1)^{-4} \cdot \frac{d}{dx}(x + 1) \). Since \( \frac{d}{dx}(x + 1) = 1 \), we have \( v'(x) = -3(x + 1)^{-4} \).
Apply the product rule: \( y' = u'(x) \cdot v(x) + u(x) \cdot v'(x) \). Substitute \( u'(x) = 16(4x + 3)^3 \), \( v(x) = (x + 1)^{-3} \), \( u(x) = (4x + 3)^4 \), and \( v'(x) = -3(x + 1)^{-4} \).
Simplify the expression: \( y' = 16(4x + 3)^3(x + 1)^{-3} - 3(4x + 3)^4(x + 1)^{-4} \). Factor and combine like terms if possible to simplify further.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Product Rule
The product rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two functions, u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). This rule is essential when differentiating expressions where two functions are multiplied together, as seen in the given problem.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a method for differentiating composite functions, where one function is nested inside another. If you have a function y = f(g(x)), the derivative is found by taking the derivative of the outer function f with respect to g, and then multiplying it by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This rule is crucial for handling expressions with powers, such as (4x + 3)⁴ in the problem.
Negative Exponents
Negative exponents indicate reciprocal functions, and understanding how to differentiate them is important. For a function like (x + 1)⁻³, the derivative involves applying the power rule, which states that the derivative of xⁿ is n*xⁿ⁻¹, and then considering the negative exponent. This concept helps in simplifying and differentiating terms with negative powers in the given expression.
