Product Rule The product rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two functions, u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). This rule is essential when differentiating expressions where two functions are multiplied together, as seen in the given problem. Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 The Product Rule

Chain Rule The chain rule is a method for differentiating composite functions, where one function is nested inside another. If you have a function y = f(g(x)), the derivative is found by taking the derivative of the outer function f with respect to g, and then multiplying it by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This rule is crucial for handling expressions with powers, such as (4x + 3)⁴ in the problem. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule