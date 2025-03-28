Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If y = f(g(x)), then the derivative y' is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f at g(x) by the derivative of the inner function g at x. This allows us to compute the rate of change of y with respect to x when y is a function of another function. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative Evaluation Derivative evaluation involves calculating the derivative of a function at a specific point. In this context, it requires substituting the given values into the derivative formula obtained from applying the chain rule. For y = f(g(x)), y' at x = 2 is calculated using f'(g(2)) and g'(2), which are provided in the problem statement. Recommended video: 5:14 5:14 Evaluate Logarithms