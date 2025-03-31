Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to a change in its input. In this context, dy/dt is the derivative of the depth y with respect to time t, indicating how quickly the fluid level in the tank is decreasing over time. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function times the derivative of the inner function. This rule is essential for finding dy/dt when y is expressed as a function of t. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule