Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
3:46 minutes
Problem 25a
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise]
Draining a tank It takes 12 hours to drain a storage tank by opening the valve at the bottom. The depth y of fluid in the tank t hours after the valve is opened is given by the formula
y = 6(1 - t/12)² m.
a. Find the rate dy/dt (m/h) at which the tank is draining at time t.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given function for the depth of fluid in the tank: \( y = 6(1 - \frac{t}{12})^2 \). This function represents the depth of the fluid in meters as a function of time \( t \) in hours.
To find the rate at which the tank is draining, we need to compute the derivative of \( y \) with respect to \( t \), which is \( \frac{dy}{dt} \). This derivative will give us the rate of change of the fluid depth over time.
Apply the chain rule to differentiate \( y = 6(1 - \frac{t}{12})^2 \). The chain rule states that if you have a composite function \( f(g(t)) \), then \( \frac{d}{dt}[f(g(t))] = f'(g(t)) \cdot g'(t) \).
First, differentiate the outer function \( f(u) = 6u^2 \) with respect to \( u \), where \( u = 1 - \frac{t}{12} \). The derivative is \( f'(u) = 12u \).
Next, differentiate the inner function \( g(t) = 1 - \frac{t}{12} \) with respect to \( t \). The derivative is \( g'(t) = -\frac{1}{12} \). Combine these using the chain rule: \( \frac{dy}{dt} = 12(1 - \frac{t}{12}) \cdot (-\frac{1}{12}) \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to a change in its input. In this context, dy/dt is the derivative of the depth y with respect to time t, indicating how quickly the fluid level in the tank is decreasing over time.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function times the derivative of the inner function. This rule is essential for finding dy/dt when y is expressed as a function of t.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Quadratic Function
A quadratic function is a polynomial function of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c. In this problem, y = 6(1 - t/12)² is a quadratic function of t. Understanding its structure helps in applying the chain rule and finding the derivative, as it involves recognizing the inner function (1 - t/12) and its square.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Watch next
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice