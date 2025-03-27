Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus, representing the rate of change or slope of the function at any given point. Calculating derivatives involves applying rules such as the power rule, product rule, and chain rule to find the instantaneous rate of change. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Chain Rule The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of the composition of two or more functions. It is essential when dealing with functions nested within other functions, such as f(x) = √(7 + x sec x). The chain rule states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function times the derivative of the inner function. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule