Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. In this context, the derivative of Q(t) with respect to t gives the rate at which water is draining from the tank at any given time. Calculating the derivative at t = 10 will provide the instantaneous rate of water flow at that moment.

Average Rate of Change The average rate of change of a function over an interval is calculated by taking the difference in the function's values at the endpoints of the interval and dividing by the length of the interval. For the first 10 minutes, this concept helps determine the average rate at which water flows out by evaluating Q(t) at t = 0 and t = 10 and dividing the difference by 10.