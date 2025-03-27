Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Rule The power rule is a basic derivative rule used to find the derivative of a function in the form of x^n, where n is a constant. It states that the derivative of x^n is n*x^(n-1). This rule is essential for differentiating terms like (3x − 2)⁶ in the given function. Recommended video: Guided course 5:50 5:50 Power Rules

Chain Rule The chain rule is used to differentiate composite functions, where one function is nested inside another. It states that the derivative of f(g(x)) is f'(g(x))*g'(x). This rule is crucial for differentiating the term (3x − 2)⁶, as it involves an inner function (3x − 2) and an outer function raised to the sixth power. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule