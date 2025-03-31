Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of the function with respect to a variable. In this context, dy/dt indicates how the depth of the fluid in the tank changes over time. Calculating the derivative helps determine when the fluid level is falling fastest or slowest by identifying critical points where the rate of change is maximized or minimized. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Critical Points Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined, indicating potential maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find when the fluid level is falling fastest or slowest, we need to find the critical points of dy/dt. These points help identify the times when the rate of change of the fluid level is at its extreme values. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points