Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
5:21 minutes
Problem 25b
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise]
Draining a tank It takes 12 hours to drain a storage tank by opening the valve at the bottom. The depth y of fluid in the tank t hours after the valve is opened is given by the formula
y = 6(1 - t/12)² m.
b. When is the fluid level in the tank falling fastest? Slowest? What are the values of dy/dt at these times?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine when the fluid level is falling fastest or slowest, we need to find the derivative of the depth function y with respect to time t, which is dy/dt. This will give us the rate of change of the fluid depth over time.
The given formula for the depth y is y = 6(1 - t/12)². First, apply the chain rule to differentiate this function with respect to t. Let u = 1 - t/12, then y = 6u². The derivative dy/dt is found by differentiating y with respect to u and then multiplying by du/dt.
Differentiate y = 6u² with respect to u to get dy/du = 12u. Then, differentiate u = 1 - t/12 with respect to t to get du/dt = -1/12.
Now, substitute back to find dy/dt: dy/dt = 12u * (-1/12) = -u. Since u = 1 - t/12, dy/dt = -(1 - t/12).
To find when the fluid level is falling fastest or slowest, analyze the expression for dy/dt. The fluid level falls fastest when dy/dt is at its minimum value, and slowest when dy/dt is at its maximum value. Evaluate dy/dt at the endpoints of the interval [0, 12] to determine these times.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of the function with respect to a variable. In this context, dy/dt indicates how the depth of the fluid in the tank changes over time. Calculating the derivative helps determine when the fluid level is falling fastest or slowest by identifying critical points where the rate of change is maximized or minimized.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Critical Points
Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined, indicating potential maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find when the fluid level is falling fastest or slowest, we need to find the critical points of dy/dt. These points help identify the times when the rate of change of the fluid level is at its extreme values.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Second Derivative Test
The second derivative test helps determine the nature of critical points found using the first derivative. By evaluating the second derivative at these points, we can ascertain whether they correspond to local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. In this problem, applying the second derivative test to dy/dt will reveal when the fluid level is falling fastest (maximum rate) or slowest (minimum rate).
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Watch next
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice