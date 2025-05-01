Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
For the function f(x, y) = x^2 + y^2 - 4x - 6y + 13, which ordered pair is closest to a local minimum of the function?
A
(1, 1)
B
(2, 3)
C
(0, 0)
D
(-2, -3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves finding the local minimum of the function f(x, y) = x^2 + y^2 - 4x - 6y + 13. To do this, we need to find the critical points by setting the partial derivatives of f(x, y) with respect to x and y equal to zero.
Step 2: Compute the partial derivative of f(x, y) with respect to x, denoted as ∂f/∂x. Using the power rule and derivative rules, we get ∂f/∂x = 2x - 4. Similarly, compute the partial derivative with respect to y, denoted as ∂f/∂y, which gives ∂f/∂y = 2y - 6.
Step 3: Set the partial derivatives equal to zero to find the critical points. Solve the equations 2x - 4 = 0 and 2y - 6 = 0. This will give the critical point (x, y).
Step 4: Verify that the critical point is a local minimum by using the second partial derivative test. Compute the second partial derivatives: f_xx = ∂²f/∂x² = 2, f_yy = ∂²f/∂y² = 2, and f_xy = ∂²f/∂x∂y = 0. Then calculate the determinant of the Hessian matrix, D = f_xx * f_yy - (f_xy)^2.
Step 5: If D > 0 and f_xx > 0, the critical point is a local minimum. Compare the critical point to the given options to determine which ordered pair is closest to the local minimum.
