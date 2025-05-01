Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Let f(x) = x^3 - 3x^2 + 2. On which of the following intervals is f(x) decreasing?
A
(0, 2)
B
(-5, 1)
C
(2, 4)
D
(-5, 0)
1
Step 1: To determine where the function f(x) = x^3 - 3x^2 + 2 is decreasing, we first need to find its derivative, f'(x), which represents the slope of the tangent line to the curve. Compute f'(x) using the power rule: f'(x) = 3x^2 - 6x.
Step 2: Set the derivative f'(x) = 3x^2 - 6x equal to 0 to find the critical points. Solve the equation 3x^2 - 6x = 0 by factoring: 3x(x - 2) = 0. This gives critical points at x = 0 and x = 2.
Step 3: Use the critical points to divide the x-axis into intervals: (-∞, 0), (0, 2), and (2, ∞). Test the sign of f'(x) in each interval by choosing a test point within each interval and substituting it into f'(x).
Step 4: For each interval, if f'(x) > 0, the function is increasing on that interval. If f'(x) < 0, the function is decreasing on that interval. Analyze the sign of f'(x) for the intervals (-∞, 0), (0, 2), and (2, ∞) to determine where f(x) is decreasing.
Step 5: Based on the sign analysis, identify the intervals where f'(x) < 0. These intervals correspond to where the function f(x) is decreasing. Compare the results with the given options to find the correct answer.
