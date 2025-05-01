Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following functions is a solution to the differential equation y' = 2y?
A
y = 2x
B
y = e^{2x}
C
y = x^2
D
y = e^{x}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The differential equation y' = 2y means that the derivative of the function y with respect to x is equal to 2 times the function y itself. We need to determine which of the given functions satisfies this equation.
Step 2: Recall the concept of exponential functions. Exponential functions often appear in differential equations of this form because their derivatives are proportional to the original function. Specifically, if y = e^{kx}, then y' = k * e^{kx}.
Step 3: Test each given function by calculating its derivative and checking if it satisfies the equation y' = 2y. For example, for y = e^{2x}, compute y' = d/dx(e^{2x}) = 2e^{2x}, which matches the equation y' = 2y.
Step 4: For the other functions, compute their derivatives and verify if they satisfy the equation. For y = 2x, y' = 2, which does not equal 2y. For y = x^2, y' = 2x, which also does not equal 2y. For y = e^{x}, y' = e^{x}, which does not equal 2y.
Step 5: Conclude that the only function that satisfies the differential equation y' = 2y is y = e^{2x}.
