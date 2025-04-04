Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative at a Point The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. For f'(0) to exist, the function must be differentiable at x = 0, meaning it must be continuous and have a defined slope at that point. If the function has a sharp corner or cusp at x = 0, the derivative does not exist. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

Absolute Value Function The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x. When applied to a function like f(x) = |x³ − 9x|, it can create points where the function is not smooth, such as cusps or corners, which can affect differentiability. Understanding how the absolute value impacts the function's graph is crucial for analyzing its derivative. Recommended video: 06:37 06:37 Average Value of a Function