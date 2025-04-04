Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
4:24 minutes
Problem 4.1.52a
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
a. Does f'(0) exist?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine if f'(0) exists, we need to check if the function f(x) = |x³ − 9x| is differentiable at x = 0. Differentiability requires the function to be continuous and have a defined derivative at that point.
First, check the continuity of f(x) at x = 0. Since f(x) is an absolute value function, it is continuous everywhere, including at x = 0.
Next, consider the definition of the derivative: f'(x) = lim (h -> 0) [(f(x + h) - f(x)) / h]. We need to evaluate this limit at x = 0.
To evaluate the derivative, consider the piecewise nature of the absolute value function. For x³ - 9x, identify the points where the expression inside the absolute value changes sign, which are the roots of x³ - 9x = 0.
Calculate the left-hand and right-hand derivatives at x = 0 by considering the limits from both sides. If these one-sided derivatives are equal, then f'(0) exists; otherwise, it does not.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative at a Point
The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. For f'(0) to exist, the function must be differentiable at x = 0, meaning it must be continuous and have a defined slope at that point. If the function has a sharp corner or cusp at x = 0, the derivative does not exist.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Absolute Value Function
The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x. When applied to a function like f(x) = |x³ − 9x|, it can create points where the function is not smooth, such as cusps or corners, which can affect differentiability. Understanding how the absolute value impacts the function's graph is crucial for analyzing its derivative.
Recommended video:
06:37
Average Value of a Function
Piecewise Functions
A piecewise function is defined by different expressions over different intervals. The function f(x) = |x³ − 9x| can be expressed as a piecewise function, where the expression inside the absolute value changes sign. Analyzing the behavior of each piece separately helps determine the function's continuity and differentiability at critical points like x = 0.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
