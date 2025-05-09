To find the area of the region bounded by the function \( f(x) = (x - 1)e^{3x} \) and the x-axis over the interval from \( x = 1 \) to \( x = 4 \), we can set up a definite integral. The area \( A \) can be expressed as:

\[A = \int_{1}^{4} f(x) \, dx = \int_{1}^{4} (x - 1)e^{3x} \, dx\]

Since the area is calculated between the curve and the x-axis, we recognize that the lower function \( g(x) \) is the x-axis itself, which is represented by \( g(x) = 0 \). Thus, the integral simplifies to just the function \( f(x) \).

To solve the integral, we will use integration by parts, which is based on the formula:

\[\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du\]

We choose \( u = x - 1 \) and \( dv = e^{3x} \, dx \). The derivative \( du \) is \( dx \), and to find \( v \), we integrate \( dv \):

\[v = \int e^{3x} \, dx = \frac{1}{3} e^{3x}\]

Now we can apply the integration by parts formula:

\[\int (x - 1)e^{3x} \, dx = (x - 1) \cdot \frac{1}{3} e^{3x} - \int \frac{1}{3} e^{3x} \, dx\]

Next, we simplify the integral on the right:

\[\int \frac{1}{3} e^{3x} \, dx = \frac{1}{9} e^{3x}\]

Substituting back, we have:

\[\int (x - 1)e^{3x} \, dx = \frac{(x - 1)}{3} e^{3x} - \frac{1}{9} e^{3x}\]

Now we evaluate this expression from \( x = 1 \) to \( x = 4 \):

\[A = \left[ \frac{(x - 1)}{3} e^{3x} - \frac{1}{9} e^{3x} \right]_{1}^{4}\]

Calculating the upper limit at \( x = 4 \):

\[= \left( \frac{(4 - 1)}{3} e^{12} - \frac{1}{9} e^{12} \right) = \left( \frac{3}{3} e^{12} - \frac{1}{9} e^{12} \right) = e^{12} - \frac{1}{9} e^{12} = \frac{8}{9} e^{12}\]

Now calculating the lower limit at \( x = 1 \):

\[= \left( \frac{(1 - 1)}{3} e^{3} - \frac{1}{9} e^{3} \right) = 0 - \frac{1}{9} e^{3} = -\frac{1}{9} e^{3}\]

Putting it all together, we have:

\[A = \left( \frac{8}{9} e^{12} \right) - \left( -\frac{1}{9} e^{3} \right) = \frac{8}{9} e^{12} + \frac{1}{9} e^{3}\]

Thus, the area under the curve from \( x = 1 \) to \( x = 4 \) is given by:

\[A = \frac{8}{9} e^{12} + \frac{1}{9} e^{3}\]

For numerical approximation, substituting the values of \( e^{12} \) and \( e^{3} \) into a calculator will yield an approximate area of 44,673.