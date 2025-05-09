Integration by parts is a powerful technique used to evaluate integrals, and it can be applied to both indefinite and definite integrals. The fundamental formula for integration by parts states that the integral of \( u \, dv \) is equal to \( u \cdot v - \int v \, du \). When dealing with definite integrals, the process remains largely the same, but it is crucial to apply the bounds to both parts of the equation at the end of the calculation.

To illustrate this, consider a definite integral where we choose \( u \) and \( dv \). For example, if we let \( u = 6x \) and \( dv = e^x \, dx \), then the derivative \( du = 6 \, dx \) and the integral \( v = e^x \). Applying the integration by parts formula, we have:

\[\int_0^2 6x \cdot e^x \, dx = \left[ 6x \cdot e^x \right]_0^2 - \int_0^2 e^x \cdot 6 \, dx\]

After calculating the first term, \( 6x \cdot e^x \), we evaluate it at the bounds of 0 and 2. This means substituting 2 into the expression to get \( 12e^2 \) and substituting 0, which results in 0. Thus, the first term simplifies to \( 12e^2 - 0 = 12e^2 \).

Next, we evaluate the integral \( \int_0^2 6e^x \, dx \). Since 6 is a constant, it can be factored out, leading to:

\[6 \int_0^2 e^x \, dx = 6 \left[ e^x \right]_0^2 = 6(e^2 - 1)\]

Combining these results, we have:

\[12e^2 - 6(e^2 - 1) = 12e^2 - 6e^2 + 6 = 6e^2 + 6\]

This can be factored to yield:

\[6(e^2 + 1)\]

For those interested in a numerical approximation, substituting \( e \approx 2.718 \) gives an approximate value of 50.33. This demonstrates how to effectively apply integration by parts to definite integrals, ensuring that bounds are applied correctly to both components of the result.