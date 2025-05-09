Integration by parts is a powerful technique used to solve integrals involving the product of two functions. The fundamental formula for integration by parts is given by:

$$\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du$$

In this context, choosing the right functions for \( u \) and \( dv \) is crucial. A helpful mnemonic for selecting \( u \) is LIATE, which stands for Logarithmic, Inverse trigonometric, Algebraic, Trigonometric, and Exponential functions. Typically, you want to choose \( u \) as the algebraic function when dealing with a product of functions, as it simplifies upon differentiation.

For more complex integrals, the tabular method can streamline the process. This method organizes the derivatives and integrals into a table, making it easier to visualize the steps involved. To illustrate, consider the integral of \( 3x^2 e^{2x} \). First, identify \( u \) and \( dv \): set \( u = 3x^2 \) and \( dv = e^{2x} \, dx \). Then, compute the derivatives of \( u \) and the integrals of \( dv \).

For the derivatives:

First derivative: \( \frac{d}{dx}(3x^2) = 6x \)

Second derivative: \( \frac{d}{dx}(6x) = 6 \)

Third derivative: \( \frac{d}{dx}(6) = 0 \)

For the integrals:

First integral: \( \int e^{2x} \, dx = \frac{1}{2} e^{2x} \)

Second integral: \( \int \frac{1}{2} e^{2x} \, dx = \frac{1}{4} e^{2x} \)

Third integral: \( \int \frac{1}{4} e^{2x} \, dx = \frac{1}{8} e^{2x} \)

Next, arrange these results in a table with alternating signs. The first column contains the derivatives of \( u \), and the second column contains the integrals of \( dv \). The pattern of signs starts with a positive sign for the first term, followed by a negative sign for the second, and so on.

Using the table, the integral can be computed as follows:

$$\int 3x^2 e^{2x} \, dx = 3x^2 \cdot \frac{1}{2} e^{2x} - 6x \cdot \frac{1}{4} e^{2x} + 6 \cdot \frac{1}{8} e^{2x} + C$$

After simplifying, the final result is:

$$\int 3x^2 e^{2x} \, dx = \frac{3}{2} x^2 e^{2x} - \frac{3}{2} x e^{2x} + \frac{3}{4} e^{2x} + C$$

This method not only reduces the complexity of the calculations but also provides a clear visual representation of the steps involved in solving the integral. When applying the tabular method, ensure that the number of derivatives taken corresponds to the number of integrals, stopping when the product of the last row is a basic integral that can be easily integrated.