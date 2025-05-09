To find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the curve \( y = \sqrt{x} \cos(x) \), the x-axis, and the vertical lines \( x = 0 \) and \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} \) around the x-axis, we can use the disk method. The volume \( V \) can be expressed using the integral:
\[V = \pi \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} \left( \sqrt{x} \cos(x) \right)^2 \, dx \]
First, we simplify the integrand:
\[V = \pi \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} x \cos^2(x) \, dx \]
Next, we can factor out the constant \( \pi \) from the integral:
\[V = \pi \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} x \cos^2(x) \, dx \]
To evaluate this integral, we will use integration by parts, which is given by the formula:
\[\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du \]
We choose \( u = x \) (which simplifies upon differentiation) and \( dv = \cos^2(x) \, dx \). To find \( v \), we need to integrate \( \cos^2(x) \). Using the identity \( \cos^2(x) = \frac{1 + \cos(2x)}{2} \), we can integrate:
\[v = \int \cos^2(x) \, dx = \frac{1}{2} \left( x + \frac{\sin(2x)}{2} \right) \]
Now, applying integration by parts:
\[\int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} x \cos^2(x) \, dx = \left[ x \cdot v \right]_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} - \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} v \, du \]
Calculating \( \left[ x \cdot v \right]_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} \):
At \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} \):
\[\frac{\pi}{2} \cdot \left( \frac{1}{2} \left( \frac{\pi}{2} + 0 \right) \right) = \frac{\pi^2}{8} \]
At \( x = 0 \):
\[0 \cdot v = 0 \]
Thus, we have:
\[\left[ x \cdot v \right]_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} = \frac{\pi^2}{8} \]
Next, we need to evaluate the integral \( \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} v \, du \). Since \( du = dx \), we have:
\[\int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} v \, dx = \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} \frac{1}{2} \left( x + \frac{\sin(2x)}{2} \right) \, dx \]
Evaluating this integral gives us two parts. The first part is straightforward:
\[\int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} x \, dx = \left[ \frac{x^2}{2} \right]_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} = \frac{\pi^2}{8} \]
For the second part, we integrate \( \frac{\sin(2x)}{2} \):
\[\int \frac{\sin(2x)}{2} \, dx = -\frac{1}{4} \cos(2x) \]
Evaluating from \( 0 \) to \( \frac{\pi}{2} \):
At \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} \): \( -\frac{1}{4} \cos(\pi) = \frac{1}{4} \)
At \( x = 0 \): \( -\frac{1}{4} \cos(0) = -\frac{1}{4} \)
Thus, the total contribution from this part is:
\[\frac{1}{4} - \left( -\frac{1}{4} \right) = \frac{1}{2} \]
Combining these results, we find:
\[\int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} v \, dx = \frac{\pi^2}{8} + \frac{1}{2} \]
Finally, substituting back into our volume formula:
\[V = \pi \left( \frac{\pi^2}{8} - \left( \frac{\pi^2}{8} + \frac{1}{2} \right) \right) = -\frac{\pi}{2} \]
However, since volume cannot be negative, we take the absolute value, leading to the final volume of the solid:
\[V \approx 1.79 \]
This process illustrates how to find the volume of a solid of revolution using integration by parts and the disk method, emphasizing the importance of careful integration and evaluation of bounds.