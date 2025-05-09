To find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the curve \( y = \sqrt{x} \cos(x) \), the x-axis, and the vertical lines \( x = 0 \) and \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} \) around the x-axis, we can use the disk method. The volume \( V \) can be expressed using the integral:

\[V = \pi \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} \left( \sqrt{x} \cos(x) \right)^2 \, dx \]

First, we simplify the integrand:

\[V = \pi \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} x \cos^2(x) \, dx \]

Next, we can factor out the constant \( \pi \) from the integral:

\[V = \pi \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} x \cos^2(x) \, dx \]

To evaluate this integral, we will use integration by parts, which is given by the formula:

\[\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du \]

We choose \( u = x \) (which simplifies upon differentiation) and \( dv = \cos^2(x) \, dx \). To find \( v \), we need to integrate \( \cos^2(x) \). Using the identity \( \cos^2(x) = \frac{1 + \cos(2x)}{2} \), we can integrate:

\[v = \int \cos^2(x) \, dx = \frac{1}{2} \left( x + \frac{\sin(2x)}{2} \right) \]

Now, applying integration by parts:

\[\int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} x \cos^2(x) \, dx = \left[ x \cdot v \right]_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} - \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} v \, du \]

Calculating \( \left[ x \cdot v \right]_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} \):

At \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} \):

\[\frac{\pi}{2} \cdot \left( \frac{1}{2} \left( \frac{\pi}{2} + 0 \right) \right) = \frac{\pi^2}{8} \]

At \( x = 0 \):

\[0 \cdot v = 0 \]

Thus, we have:

\[\left[ x \cdot v \right]_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} = \frac{\pi^2}{8} \]

Next, we need to evaluate the integral \( \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} v \, du \). Since \( du = dx \), we have:

\[\int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} v \, dx = \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} \frac{1}{2} \left( x + \frac{\sin(2x)}{2} \right) \, dx \]

Evaluating this integral gives us two parts. The first part is straightforward:

\[\int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} x \, dx = \left[ \frac{x^2}{2} \right]_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} = \frac{\pi^2}{8} \]

For the second part, we integrate \( \frac{\sin(2x)}{2} \):

\[\int \frac{\sin(2x)}{2} \, dx = -\frac{1}{4} \cos(2x) \]

Evaluating from \( 0 \) to \( \frac{\pi}{2} \):

At \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} \): \( -\frac{1}{4} \cos(\pi) = \frac{1}{4} \)

At \( x = 0 \): \( -\frac{1}{4} \cos(0) = -\frac{1}{4} \)

Thus, the total contribution from this part is:

\[\frac{1}{4} - \left( -\frac{1}{4} \right) = \frac{1}{2} \]

Combining these results, we find:

\[\int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} v \, dx = \frac{\pi^2}{8} + \frac{1}{2} \]

Finally, substituting back into our volume formula:

\[V = \pi \left( \frac{\pi^2}{8} - \left( \frac{\pi^2}{8} + \frac{1}{2} \right) \right) = -\frac{\pi}{2} \]

However, since volume cannot be negative, we take the absolute value, leading to the final volume of the solid:

\[V \approx 1.79 \]

This process illustrates how to find the volume of a solid of revolution using integration by parts and the disk method, emphasizing the importance of careful integration and evaluation of bounds.