12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
Guided videos.
Learn with NickGo to the course
Showing 12 of 12 videos
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Find the integral.35views
- Multiple Choice
Find the integral.27views
- Multiple Choice
Find the integral.27views
- Multiple Choice
Find the indefinite integral.29views
- Textbook Question
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
28. ∫ ln² x dx3views
- Textbook Question
71-74. Deriving formulas Evaluate the following integrals. Assume a and b are real numbers and n is a positive integer.
74. ∫xⁿ arcsin(x) dx (Hint: integration by parts.)3views
- Textbook Question
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ from π/6 to π/2 [cos x · ln(sin x)] dx3views
- Textbook Question
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
79. ∫ (arcsinx)/x² dx6views