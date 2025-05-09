To evaluate the indefinite integral of \( e^t \sin(3t) \) using the tabular method, we start by recognizing that we have two functions multiplied together: \( e^t \) and \( \sin(3t) \). Since both functions involve the variable \( t \) in their arguments, a simple variable substitution won't simplify the integral. Instead, we will apply integration by parts, specifically using the tabular method.

In the tabular method, we create two columns: one for derivatives and one for integrals. We need to choose which function to differentiate (let's call it \( u \)) and which to integrate (let's call it \( dv \)). Here, we set \( u = \sin(3t) \) because its derivative will yield a different function, while \( dv = e^t dt \) is straightforward to integrate.

Next, we compute the derivatives of \( u \) and the integrals of \( dv \):

First derivative: \( u' = 3 \cos(3t) \)

Second derivative: \( u'' = -9 \sin(3t) \)

Third derivative: \( u''' = -27 \cos(3t) \)

Fourth derivative: \( u^{(4)} = 81 \sin(3t) \)

For the integral column, since integrating \( e^t \) repeatedly yields the same function, we have:

First integral: \( \int e^t dt = e^t \)

Second integral: \( \int e^t dt = e^t \)

Third integral: \( \int e^t dt = e^t \)

Fourth integral: \( \int e^t dt = e^t \)

Now, we set up the tabular method by alternating the signs and multiplying diagonally:

First term: \( e^t \sin(3t) \)

Second term: \( -3 e^t \cos(3t) \)

Third term: \( -(-9 e^t \sin(3t)) = 9 e^t \sin(3t) \)

Fourth term: \( -(-27 e^t \cos(3t)) = 27 e^t \cos(3t) \)

Combining these, we have:

Integral \( = e^t \sin(3t) - 3 e^t \cos(3t) + 9 \int e^t \sin(3t) dt \)

At this point, we notice that the integral \( \int e^t \sin(3t) dt \) appears on both sides of the equation. To isolate this integral, we can add \( 9 \int e^t \sin(3t) dt \) to both sides:

Let \( I = \int e^t \sin(3t) dt \), then:

\( I = e^t \sin(3t) - 3 e^t \cos(3t) + 9I \)

Rearranging gives:

\( I - 9I = e^t \sin(3t) - 3 e^t \cos(3t) \)

\( -8I = e^t \sin(3t) - 3 e^t \cos(3t) \)

Dividing by \(-8\) yields:

\( I = -\frac{1}{8} (e^t \sin(3t) - 3 e^t \cos(3t)) \)

Thus, the final result for the integral is:

\( \int e^t \sin(3t) dt = -\frac{1}{8} (e^t \sin(3t) - 3 e^t \cos(3t)) + C \)

This method illustrates how to handle integrals that exhibit repeating patterns through the tabular integration by parts technique, allowing for a systematic approach to finding the solution.