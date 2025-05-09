To find the integral of the inverse sine function, denoted as arcsin(t), with respect to t, we can utilize the technique of integration by parts. This method is particularly useful when the integral does not lend itself to straightforward substitution or application of power rules.

First, we identify the components needed for integration by parts, which follows the formula:

∫ u dv = uv - ∫ v du

In this case, we choose:

u = arcsin(t) , since its derivative is manageable.

, since its derivative is manageable. dv = dt, which is easy to integrate.

Next, we compute the derivative of u:

du = \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - t^2}} dt

And we find v by integrating dv:

v = t

Now we can substitute these values into the integration by parts formula:

∫ arcsin(t) dt = t * arcsin(t) - ∫ t * \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - t^2}} dt

At this point, we need to simplify the remaining integral. To do this, we can use a substitution method. Let:

w = 1 - t^2

Then, the derivative is:

dw = -2t dt

Rearranging gives us:

dt = -\frac{dw}{2t}

Substituting these into the integral, we have:

∫ t * \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - t^2}} dt = -\frac{1}{2} ∫ \frac{1}{\sqrt{w}} dw

Now, we can integrate:

∫ \frac{1}{\sqrt{w}} dw = 2\sqrt{w}

Thus, we have:

∫ t * \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - t^2}} dt = -\frac{1}{2} * 2\sqrt{w} = -\sqrt{w}

Substituting back for w gives us:

∫ t * \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - t^2}} dt = -\sqrt{1 - t^2}

Now, we can combine everything to find the integral:

∫ arcsin(t) dt = t * arcsin(t) + \sqrt{1 - t^2} + C

Here, C represents the constant of integration. This result shows how integration by parts can effectively handle integrals involving inverse trigonometric functions, emphasizing the importance of correctly identifying u and dv to simplify the process.