To evaluate the indefinite integral using the tabular method, we start by recognizing that integration by parts is necessary due to the product of functions involved. The tabular method simplifies this process by organizing our work into two columns: one for derivatives (denoted as the d column) and one for integrals (denoted as the I column).

First, we need to choose our u and dv. The goal is to select u such that its derivative simplifies the expression. In this case, we choose u = \ln(t) because its derivative, du = \frac{1}{t} dt, is straightforward. For dv, we select dv = t^3 dt, which integrates easily to v = \frac{t^4}{4} using the power rule.

Next, we set up our table with the derivatives of u and the integrals of dv. The first row will contain u and dv, while subsequent rows will contain their derivatives and integrals, respectively. Since we only need one derivative for u, we stop there. The table will look like this:

d column:

u = \ln(t)

du = \frac{1}{t} dt



I column:

dv = t^3 dt

v = \frac{t^4}{4}

Now, we apply the integration by parts formula, which states:

∫ u \, dv = uv - ∫ v \, du

From our table, we have:

∫ \ln(t) t^3 dt = \ln(t) \cdot \frac{t^4}{4} - ∫ \frac{t^4}{4} \cdot \frac{1}{t} dt

This simplifies to:

∫ \ln(t) t^3 dt = \frac{t^4}{4} \ln(t) - \frac{1}{4} ∫ t^3 dt

We can now integrate t^3 easily:

∫ t^3 dt = \frac{t^4}{4}

Substituting this back into our equation gives:

∫ \ln(t) t^3 dt = \frac{t^4}{4} \ln(t) - \frac{1}{4} \cdot \frac{t^4}{4} + C

Combining the terms results in:

∫ \ln(t) t^3 dt = \frac{t^4}{4} \ln(t) - \frac{t^4}{16} + C

Thus, the final answer for the indefinite integral using the tabular method is:

∫ \ln(t) t^3 dt = \frac{t^4}{4} \ln(t) - \frac{t^4}{16} + C