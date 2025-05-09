To find the integral of the natural logarithm of \( x \) with respect to \( x \), we can utilize the method of integration by parts. This technique is particularly useful when we do not have a straightforward integral for the natural logarithm and cannot apply a simple substitution.

We start by identifying parts of the integral using the formula for integration by parts, which is given by:

\[ \int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du \]

In this case, we choose \( u = \ln(x) \) because its derivative, \( du = \frac{1}{x} \, dx \), simplifies the expression. For \( dv \), we take \( dv = dx \), which is easy to integrate, yielding \( v = x \).

Now, substituting these values into the integration by parts formula, we have:

\[ \int \ln(x) \, dx = x \ln(x) - \int x \cdot \frac{1}{x} \, dx \]

Notice that the \( x \) in the numerator and denominator cancels out, simplifying our integral to:

\[ \int \ln(x) \, dx = x \ln(x) - \int 1 \, dx \]

The integral of \( 1 \) with respect to \( x \) is simply \( x \). Therefore, we can express the integral as:

\[ \int \ln(x) \, dx = x \ln(x) - x + C \]

where \( C \) is the constant of integration. This result shows how integration by parts can effectively handle the integral of the natural logarithm.

Additionally, a helpful mnemonic for choosing \( u \) and \( dv \) is the acronym "LIATE," which stands for Logarithmic, Inverse trigonometric, Algebraic, Trigonometric, and Exponential functions. According to this rule, logarithmic functions should be chosen as \( u \) when present, as they simplify upon differentiation.