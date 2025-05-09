To find the indefinite integral of the natural logarithm of \(x^2\), we will utilize integration by parts, a technique useful for integrating products of functions. The formula for integration by parts is given by:

\[\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du\]

In this case, we set \(u = \ln(x^2)\) and differentiate it to find \(du\). Using the chain rule, we have:

\[du = \frac{d}{dx}(\ln(x^2)) = \frac{2}{x} \, dx\]

Next, we choose \(dv = dx\), which integrates to \(v = x\). Now we can apply the integration by parts formula:

\[\int \ln(x^2) \, dx = x \ln(x^2) - \int x \cdot \frac{2}{x} \, dx\]

Notice that the \(x\) terms cancel, simplifying our integral to:

\[\int \ln(x^2) \, dx = x \ln(x^2) - 2 \int dx\]

Integrating \(dx\) gives us \(x\), leading to:

\[\int \ln(x^2) \, dx = x \ln(x^2) - 2x + C\]

Next, we can simplify \(x \ln(x^2)\) using the property of logarithms, \(\ln(a^b) = b \ln(a)\), which gives us:

\[x \ln(x^2) = 2x \ln(x)\]

Thus, the integral can be rewritten as:

\[\int \ln(x^2) \, dx = 2x \ln(x) - 2x + C\]

In conclusion, the indefinite integral of \(\ln(x^2)\) is:

\[\int \ln(x^2) \, dx = 2x \ln(x) - 2x + C\]

This process illustrates the effectiveness of integration by parts, especially when dealing with logarithmic functions, and highlights the importance of choosing \(u\) and \(dv\) wisely to simplify the integration process.