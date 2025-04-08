Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Roots (Zeros) of a Polynomial The roots or zeros of a polynomial are the values of x for which the polynomial equals zero. For the polynomial y = (x + 1)(x − 2)², the zeros are x = -1 and x = 2. These points are where the graph of the polynomial intersects the x-axis. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions

First Derivative and Critical Points The first derivative of a function, denoted as y', represents the rate of change or slope of the function. Finding the zeros of the first derivative helps identify critical points, which are potential locations for local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. For y = x³ − 3x² + 4, the derivative is y' = 3x² - 6x, and its zeros are found by solving 3x(x - 2) = 0, giving x = 0 and x = 2. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points