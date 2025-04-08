Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
1:49 minutes
Problem 4.2.15ai
Textbook Question
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
i. y = x² − 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the zeros of the polynomial y = x² − 4. To find the zeros, set the equation equal to zero: x² − 4 = 0.
Solve the equation x² − 4 = 0 by factoring it as (x - 2)(x + 2) = 0. This gives the zeros x = 2 and x = -2.
Next, find the first derivative of the polynomial y = x² − 4. The derivative, using basic differentiation rules, is y' = 2x.
Set the first derivative equal to zero to find its zeros: 2x = 0. Solving this gives x = 0.
Plot the zeros of the original polynomial (x = 2 and x = -2) and the zero of its first derivative (x = 0) on a number line. This visual representation helps in understanding the behavior of the function and its slope at these points.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Roots of a Polynomial
The roots or zeros of a polynomial are the values of x for which the polynomial equals zero. For the polynomial y = x² − 4, the roots can be found by setting the equation to zero and solving for x, resulting in x = ±2. These roots represent the points where the graph of the polynomial intersects the x-axis.
First Derivative of a Polynomial
The first derivative of a polynomial provides the rate of change of the function and is used to find critical points, such as maxima, minima, and points of inflection. For y = x² − 4, the first derivative is y' = 2x. Setting the derivative to zero helps identify the x-values where the slope of the tangent is zero, indicating potential extrema.
Plotting on a Number Line
Plotting the zeros of a polynomial and its derivative on a number line helps visualize the relationship between the function and its rate of change. For y = x² − 4, plot the roots x = ±2 and the zero of the derivative x = 0. This visualization aids in understanding how the function behaves around these critical points.
