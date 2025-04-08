Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Roots of a Polynomial The roots or zeros of a polynomial are the values of x for which the polynomial equals zero. For the polynomial y = x² − 4, the roots can be found by setting the equation to zero and solving for x, resulting in x = ±2. These roots represent the points where the graph of the polynomial intersects the x-axis. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions

First Derivative of a Polynomial The first derivative of a polynomial provides the rate of change of the function and is used to find critical points, such as maxima, minima, and points of inflection. For y = x² − 4, the first derivative is y' = 2x. Setting the derivative to zero helps identify the x-values where the slope of the tangent is zero, indicating potential extrema. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema