Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differential Error Analysis Differential error analysis involves using calculus to approximate the change in a function's output based on small changes in its input. For a function f(x), the differential df represents the approximate change in f due to a small change dx in x. This concept is crucial for understanding how measurement errors propagate in calculations, such as finding the volume of a cube. Recommended video: 04:57 04:57 Determining Error and Relative Error

Volume of a Cube The volume of a cube is calculated using the formula V = x^3, where x is the length of an edge. Understanding this formula is essential because it shows how the volume depends on the cube's edge length. Any error in measuring x will affect the calculated volume, and this relationship is key to determining the percentage error in the volume. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Finding Volume Using Disks