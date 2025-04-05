Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermediate Value Theorem The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a continuous function, f(x), takes on different signs at two points a and b, then it must cross zero at some point between a and b. This theorem is crucial for proving the existence of a root within a specific interval, as it ensures that the function transitions from positive to negative or vice versa. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Continuity of Polynomial Functions Polynomial functions, like f(x) = x⁴ + 3x + 1, are continuous everywhere on the real number line. This property is essential when applying the Intermediate Value Theorem, as it guarantees that there are no breaks or jumps in the function's graph, allowing us to confidently assert the existence of a zero within a given interval. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions