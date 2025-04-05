Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Problem 4.2.19
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
f(x) = x⁴ + 3x + 1, [−2, −1]
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that a zero of a function f(x) is a value x = c such that f(c) = 0. We need to show that the function f(x) = x⁴ + 3x + 1 has exactly one zero in the interval [-2, -1].
Apply the Intermediate Value Theorem, which states that if a function is continuous on a closed interval [a, b] and takes on different signs at the endpoints, then there is at least one c in (a, b) such that f(c) = 0. First, evaluate f(x) at the endpoints of the interval: f(-2) and f(-1).
Calculate f(-2): Substitute x = -2 into the function: f(-2) = (-2)⁴ + 3(-2) + 1. Simplify this expression to find the value of f(-2).
Calculate f(-1): Substitute x = -1 into the function: f(-1) = (-1)⁴ + 3(-1) + 1. Simplify this expression to find the value of f(-1).
Check the signs of f(-2) and f(-1). If f(-2) and f(-1) have opposite signs, then by the Intermediate Value Theorem, there is at least one zero in the interval [-2, -1]. To show that there is exactly one zero, consider the derivative f'(x) = 4x³ + 3. Analyze the sign of f'(x) over the interval to ensure that f(x) is either strictly increasing or decreasing, which would imply exactly one zero.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Intermediate Value Theorem
The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a continuous function, f(x), takes on different signs at two points a and b, then it must cross zero at some point between a and b. This theorem is crucial for proving the existence of a root within a specific interval, as it ensures that the function transitions from positive to negative or vice versa.
Continuity of Polynomial Functions
Polynomial functions, like f(x) = x⁴ + 3x + 1, are continuous everywhere on the real number line. This property is essential when applying the Intermediate Value Theorem, as it guarantees that there are no breaks or jumps in the function's graph, allowing us to confidently assert the existence of a zero within a given interval.
Derivative and Monotonicity
The derivative of a function provides information about its monotonicity, indicating whether the function is increasing or decreasing. By analyzing the derivative of f(x) = x⁴ + 3x + 1, we can determine if the function is strictly increasing or decreasing in the interval [−2, −1], which helps establish that there is exactly one zero by ensuring no additional turning points exist within the interval.
