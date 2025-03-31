Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. In this problem, the tangent function is used because it relates the angle of elevation to the opposite side (height of the building) and the adjacent side (distance from the building). Understanding how to apply these functions is crucial for solving problems involving right triangles. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Angle of Elevation The angle of elevation is the angle formed by the horizontal line of sight and the line of sight up to an object. In this context, it is the angle between the surveyor's line of sight and the top of the building. Accurately measuring this angle is essential because it directly affects the calculation of the building's height using trigonometric functions. Recommended video: 8:22 8:22 Trig Values in Quadrants II, III, & IV Example 2