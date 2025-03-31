Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
5:34 minutes
Problem 3.9.44
Textbook Question
Estimating height of a building A surveyor, standing 30 ft from the base of a building, measures the angle of elevation to the top of the building to be 75°. How accurately must the angle be measured for the percentage error in estimating the height of the building to be less than 4%?
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the relationship between the angle of elevation, the distance from the building, and the height of the building. This can be modeled using the tangent function: \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{h}{d} \), where \( h \) is the height of the building, \( d \) is the distance from the building (30 ft), and \( \theta \) is the angle of elevation (75°).
To find the height \( h \), rearrange the equation: \( h = d \cdot \tan(\theta) \). Substitute \( d = 30 \) ft and \( \theta = 75° \) into the equation to express \( h \) in terms of \( \theta \).
Next, consider the percentage error in the height estimation. The percentage error in \( h \) is given by \( \frac{\Delta h}{h} \times 100\% \), where \( \Delta h \) is the change in height due to a small change in \( \theta \).
Use the derivative of the tangent function to find \( \Delta h \). The derivative \( \frac{dh}{d\theta} = d \cdot \sec^2(\theta) \) gives the rate of change of height with respect to the angle. Calculate \( \Delta h = \frac{dh}{d\theta} \cdot \Delta \theta \).
Set up the inequality \( \frac{\Delta h}{h} \times 100\% < 4\% \) to find the maximum allowable \( \Delta \theta \). Solve this inequality to determine how accurately the angle must be measured to ensure the percentage error is less than 4%.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. In this problem, the tangent function is used because it relates the angle of elevation to the opposite side (height of the building) and the adjacent side (distance from the building). Understanding how to apply these functions is crucial for solving problems involving right triangles.
Angle of Elevation
The angle of elevation is the angle formed by the horizontal line of sight and the line of sight up to an object. In this context, it is the angle between the surveyor's line of sight and the top of the building. Accurately measuring this angle is essential because it directly affects the calculation of the building's height using trigonometric functions.
Error Propagation
Error propagation refers to how uncertainties in measurements affect the final result. In this problem, it involves understanding how a small error in measuring the angle of elevation can lead to a larger error in the calculated height of the building. Calculating the percentage error helps determine the precision needed in the angle measurement to ensure the height estimate remains within acceptable limits.
