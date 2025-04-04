Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermediate Value Theorem The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a continuous function, f, takes on values of opposite sign at two points, a and b, then it must have at least one root in the interval (a, b). This concept is crucial for proving the existence of a zero in a given interval by showing that the function changes sign. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Continuity of Functions A function is continuous on an interval if it is continuous at every point within that interval. For the function g(t) = √t + √(1 + t) − 4, continuity is essential to apply the Intermediate Value Theorem. The square root functions involved are continuous for t > 0, ensuring g(t) is continuous on (0, ∞). Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity