Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differential Approximation Differential approximation is a method used to estimate the change in a function's value based on the change in its input. For a function f(x), the differential df is approximately f'(x)dx, where f'(x) is the derivative and dx is the small change in x. This concept helps in estimating errors in measurements.

Surface Area of a Cube The surface area of a cube with edge length x is given by the formula 6x^2. Understanding this formula is crucial because it allows us to relate changes in the edge length to changes in the surface area, which is necessary for calculating the percentage error in the surface area.