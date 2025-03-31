Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4:20 minutes
Problem 3.9.46a
Textbook Question
The edge x of a cube is measured with an error of at most 0.5%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the cube’s
a. surface area?
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that the surface area of a cube with edge length x is given by the formula: \( A = 6x^2 \).
Next, we need to find the relationship between the error in x and the error in A. Use differentials to approximate the change in A: \( dA = \frac{dA}{dx} \cdot dx \).
Calculate the derivative of the surface area with respect to x: \( \frac{dA}{dx} = 12x \).
Substitute \( dx = 0.005x \) (since the error in x is 0.5% of x) into the differential equation: \( dA = 12x \cdot 0.005x \).
Finally, express the percentage error in A as \( \frac{dA}{A} \times 100\% \) and simplify using the expressions for dA and A.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differential Approximation
Differential approximation is a method used to estimate the change in a function's value based on the change in its input. For a function f(x), the differential df is approximately f'(x)dx, where f'(x) is the derivative and dx is the small change in x. This concept helps in estimating errors in measurements.
Differential Approximation
05:53
Finding Differentials
Surface Area of a Cube
The surface area of a cube with edge length x is given by the formula 6x^2. Understanding this formula is crucial because it allows us to relate changes in the edge length to changes in the surface area, which is necessary for calculating the percentage error in the surface area.
Recommended video:
09:07
Example 1: Minimizing Surface Area
Percentage Error
Percentage error quantifies the accuracy of a measurement by comparing the error to the actual value, expressed as a percentage. It is calculated as (error/actual value) * 100%. In this context, it helps in determining how a small error in measuring the edge length of a cube affects the calculated surface area.
Recommended video:
04:57
Determining Error and Relative Error
