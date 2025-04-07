Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Roots of a Function The roots or zeros of a function are the values of the variable that make the function equal to zero. Finding the roots involves solving the equation f(x) = 0. This concept is crucial for understanding where the graph of the function intersects the x-axis, indicating the points where the function has no value.

Intermediate Value Theorem The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a continuous function, f(x), takes on different signs at two points, then it must cross zero at some point between them. This theorem is essential for proving the existence of a zero within an interval, especially when the function changes from positive to negative or vice versa.