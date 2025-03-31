Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
5:07 minutes
Problem 3.6.76f
Textbook Question
Suppose that the functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
f. (x¹¹ + f(x))⁻², x = 1
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If you have a function h(x) = f(g(x)), the derivative h'(x) is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f at g(x) by the derivative of the inner function g at x. This rule is essential for differentiating expressions like (x¹¹ + f(x))⁻², where the outer function is raised to a power.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Power Rule
The power rule is a basic derivative rule used to find the derivative of functions of the form x^n, where n is a real number. According to the power rule, the derivative of x^n is n*x^(n-1). This rule is crucial when differentiating terms like x¹¹ in the given expression, as it allows us to handle polynomial components efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
Derivative of Inverse Functions
When differentiating an inverse function, such as (u(x))⁻², where u(x) = x¹¹ + f(x), the derivative involves applying the chain rule and the power rule. The derivative of u(x)⁻² is -2 * u(x)⁻³ * u'(x), where u'(x) is the derivative of the inner function. This concept is vital for solving the problem, as it combines multiple differentiation techniques.
Recommended video:
06:35
Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Watch next
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice