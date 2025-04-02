Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
2:54 minutes
Problem 3.6.75g
Textbook Question
Suppose that functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 2 and x = 3.
Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
g. 1 / g²(x), x = 3
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function f(g(x)) is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate expressions involving powers of functions, such as g²(x), by considering the derivative of the outer function and multiplying it by the derivative of the inner function.
Power Rule
The power rule is a basic differentiation rule that states if f(x) = x^n, then f'(x) = n*x^(n-1). This rule is essential for finding the derivative of functions raised to a power, such as g²(x). In the context of the problem, it helps simplify the differentiation process by providing a straightforward method to handle powers of functions.
Quotient Rule
The quotient rule is used to differentiate functions that are ratios of two other functions. It states that if h(x) = f(x)/g(x), then h'(x) = (f'(x)g(x) - f(x)g'(x))/g²(x). In this problem, the quotient rule is applied to find the derivative of 1/g²(x), which involves differentiating a function in the form of a reciprocal, requiring careful application of the rule to ensure accuracy.
