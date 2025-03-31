Table of contents
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
5:50 minutes
Problem 3.6.76b
Textbook Question
Suppose that the functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
b. f(x)g³(x), x = 0
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Product Rule
The product rule is a fundamental differentiation rule used when finding the derivative of the product of two functions. If u(x) and v(x) are differentiable functions, the derivative of their product is given by (uv)' = u'v + uv'. This rule is essential for solving problems involving the derivative of a product, such as f(x)g³(x).
Chain Rule
The chain rule is used to differentiate composite functions. If a function y = g(u) and u = f(x), then the derivative dy/dx is found by multiplying the derivative of g with respect to u by the derivative of u with respect to x, or dy/dx = (dy/du) * (du/dx). This rule is crucial when dealing with functions raised to a power, like g³(x), where g(x) is a function of x.
Substitution of Values
Substitution involves replacing variables with specific values to evaluate expressions or derivatives at particular points. In this problem, after applying the product and chain rules, substitute x = 0 into the derived expression using the given values for f(x), g(x), f'(x), and g'(x) to find the derivative at x = 0. This step is necessary to obtain the numerical result.
