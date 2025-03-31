Table of contents
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
7:04 minutes
Problem 3.6.75h
Textbook Question
Suppose that functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 2 and x = 3.
Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
h. √(f²(x) + g²(x)), x = 2
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function h(x) = f(g(x)) is h'(x) = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the square root function, which is a composition of the inner function f²(x) + g²(x).
Power Rule
The power rule is used to differentiate functions of the form x^n, where n is a constant. It states that the derivative of x^n is n*x^(n-1). In this context, the power rule is applied to differentiate f²(x) and g²(x), which are parts of the expression under the square root. This helps in finding the derivative of the inner function.
Sum Rule
The sum rule in calculus states that the derivative of a sum of functions is the sum of their derivatives. For the expression f²(x) + g²(x), the sum rule allows us to differentiate each term separately and then add the results. This is crucial for simplifying the derivative of the inner function before applying the chain rule.
