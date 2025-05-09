To solve the indefinite integral of the product of two functions, we can utilize the integration by parts formula, which states:

Integration by Parts Formula: \[\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du\]

In this case, we have a polynomial and an exponential function. We start by selecting \( u \) and \( dv \). A good choice for \( u \) is the polynomial \( t^2 + 2t - 3 \), as its derivative will simplify the expression. The derivative \( du \) is calculated as follows:

\[du = (2t + 2) \, dt\]

Next, we choose \( dv \) as \( e^{4t} \, dt \). Integrating this gives us:

\[v = \frac{1}{4} e^{4t}\]

Now we can apply the integration by parts formula:

\[\int (t^2 + 2t - 3) e^{4t} \, dt = \left( t^2 + 2t - 3 \right) \left( \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} \right) - \int \left( \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} \right) (2t + 2) \, dt\]

We can simplify this to:

\[= \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} (t^2 + 2t - 3) - \frac{1}{4} \int e^{4t} (2t + 2) \, dt\]

At this point, we need to apply integration by parts again to the remaining integral \( \int e^{4t} (2t + 2) \, dt \). We set \( u = 2t + 2 \) and \( dv = e^{4t} \, dt \). The derivative \( du \) is:

\[du = 2 \, dt\]

And integrating \( dv \) gives us the same \( v \) as before:

\[v = \frac{1}{4} e^{4t}\]

Applying integration by parts again, we have:

\[\int (2t + 2) e^{4t} \, dt = (2t + 2) \left( \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} \right) - \int \left( \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} \cdot 2 \, dt \right)\]

Which simplifies to:

\[= \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} (2t + 2) - \frac{1}{2} \int e^{4t} \, dt\]

Now, we can evaluate the integral \( \int e^{4t} \, dt \), which is:

\[\int e^{4t} \, dt = \frac{1}{4} e^{4t}\]

Substituting this back into our expression gives:

\[\int (2t + 2) e^{4t} \, dt = \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} (2t + 2) - \frac{1}{2} \left( \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} \right) = \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} (2t + 2) - \frac{1}{8} e^{4t}\]

Now, substituting this result back into our original integration by parts expression, we have:

\[\int (t^2 + 2t - 3) e^{4t} \, dt = \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} (t^2 + 2t - 3) - \frac{1}{4} \left( \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} (2t + 2) - \frac{1}{8} e^{4t} \right)\]

After simplifying, we arrive at the final result:

\[\int (t^2 + 2t - 3) e^{4t} \, dt = \frac{1}{4} e^{4t} (t^2 + 2t - 3) - \frac{1}{16} e^{4t} (2t + 2) + \frac{1}{32} e^{4t} + C\]

In conclusion, the process of repeated integration by parts allows us to break down complex integrals into simpler components, ultimately leading to a solution. The key is to choose \( u \) wisely so that its derivative simplifies the integral, and to be prepared to apply the method multiple times if necessary.