Integration by parts is a powerful technique used to evaluate integrals, particularly when dealing with the product of two functions. This method is especially useful when simpler strategies, like variable substitution, are not applicable. A key aspect of integration by parts is that it may need to be repeated multiple times to solve more complex integrals.

To apply integration by parts, we start with the formula:

$$\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du$$

In this formula, we need to identify two components: \(u\) and \(dv\). The choice of \(u\) should be a function that simplifies when differentiated, while \(dv\) should be a function that is easy to integrate. For example, consider the integral:

$$\int 3x^2 e^x \, dx$$

Here, we can choose \(u = 3x^2\) (since its derivative \(du = 6x \, dx\) simplifies) and \(dv = e^x \, dx\) (which integrates to \(v = e^x\)). Applying the integration by parts formula gives:

$$3x^2 e^x - \int e^x (6x) \, dx$$

At this point, we encounter another integral, \(\int 6x e^x \, dx\), which requires us to apply integration by parts again. We repeat the process by selecting \(u = 6x\) (with \(du = 6 \, dx\)) and \(dv = e^x \, dx\). This leads to:

$$6x e^x - \int e^x (6) \, dx$$

Now, we can easily integrate \(\int e^x \, dx\) to get \(e^x\). Thus, the overall expression becomes:

$$3x^2 e^x - 6x e^x + 6e^x + C$$

In summary, when faced with complex integrals, the integration by parts technique may require multiple applications of the formula. Each time, carefully select \(u\) and \(dv\) to simplify the process. This method not only helps in solving integrals but also reinforces the understanding of how functions interact through differentiation and integration.