Intermediate Value Theorem The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a continuous function, f(x), takes on different signs at two points, a and b, then it must cross zero at some point between a and b. This theorem is crucial for proving the existence of a root within an interval, as it guarantees that a zero exists if the function changes sign.

Continuity of Functions A function is continuous if there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in its graph. For the function r(θ) = 2θ − cos²θ + √2, continuity is essential to apply the Intermediate Value Theorem. Since polynomials, trigonometric functions, and their combinations are continuous over their domains, r(θ) is continuous over (−∞, ∞).