Differentiability A function is differentiable at a point if it has a defined derivative at that point. This means the function must be continuous at the point, and the limit of the difference quotient must exist as the point is approached. For f(x) to be differentiable at x = 0, we need to check these conditions specifically at x = 0.

Limit Definition of Derivative The derivative of a function at a point is defined as the limit of the difference quotient as the interval approaches zero: f'(a) = lim (h -> 0) [(f(a+h) - f(a))/h]. For f(x) at x = 0, this involves evaluating the limit of [x² sin(1/x)]/x as x approaches 0, which simplifies to finding the behavior of x sin(1/x) as x approaches 0.